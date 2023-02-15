CISD
Courtesy of Coppell ISD

The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees viewed a presentation on the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) and worked on finalizing the bond propositions for the upcoming election during its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.

The intent of the TAPR is to inform the public about the educational performance of the district and each campus in relation to the state.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

