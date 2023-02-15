The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees viewed a presentation on the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) and worked on finalizing the bond propositions for the upcoming election during its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
The intent of the TAPR is to inform the public about the educational performance of the district and each campus in relation to the state.
“Coppell ISD received an A in Accountability at 97% and a Distinction Designation in Postsecondary Readiness,” said Mary Kennington, Director of Accountability, Assessment, & Multi-Tiered Systems of Support for Coppell ISD. “Distinction Designations are awarded when a district shows exceptional achievement in certain areas.”
The district also received a Meets Requirements status when it comes to CISD’s Special Education Determination Status in 2022.
For the district’s Spring 2022 performance on the STAAR, 92% of CISD students approached grade level and above compared to 74% of students in the state. 78% of CISD students met grade level and above compared to 48% of students in the state and 53% of CISD students mastered their grade level compared to 23% of students in the state.
In other news, the board considered all matters related to calling a bond election to be held by CISD.
On Jan. 23, the bond steering committee began discussing with the board recommendations that were voted on by the committee to be included in the bond. The bond steering committee met and voted on a package of $511,050,740.
On Feb. 6, the board had a workshop meeting where they discussed the bond propositions and recommendations put forward by the bond steering committee. The committee put out a survey to find out how much voters were willing to vote on when it came to a bond election and the maximum they were willing to vote ‘yes’ to was $320,000,000, which is about 40% less than what was recommended by the committee.
“Knowing that, the administration, Cooperative Strategies, discussed of the recommendations that were made by the steering committee to the board, how can we go at those in such a way that we accomplish all of these needs but still be mindful of this $320 million threshold the community has indicated they would have for funding a bond package right now,” said Cooperative Strategies officer Cindy Powell. “We presented an option or a phasing plan for how these needs could be addressed over an extended period of time and rather than putting them all in a single bond election, spread them over perhaps two bond elections.”
Powell shared with the board last week that having two bond elections over time would still allow for the district to complete the projects totalling $511,050,740 — but split it up as $310,195,597 for the first bond election and $200,855,143 for the second bond election.
With this split, the district’s priority needs are still addressed in Bond 2023, bond financing is aligned with public presence, tax rate impact is minimized, impact of construction and renovation projects on operations is balanced, it supports effective instructional program implementation, and it allows for continued evaluation of elementary enrollment trends to determine long-range capital investments.
With these bond packages, the district is currently making a recommendation to the community about what the district needs, but the community will have the final say in voting to approve or deny the bond.
To learn more about the 2023 Bond, visit https://www.coppellisd.com/bond.
