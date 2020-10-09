Coppell ISD elementary school students and virtual students have access to free meals as a result of a U.S. Department of Agriculture-issued waiver.
As of Oct. 1, the district has been able to offer free breakfast and lunch meals to all in-person elementary school students and all virtual students. The offering comes through the national Seamless Summer Option program. The program will extend through December, the CISD website states.
District Communications Director Amanda Simpson said she thought the program was going well.
“We know anecdotally that there are a lot of people whose circumstances are changing day to day because of COVID-19, and so for our students, whether they are in person or at home, especially our youngest learners, child nutrition is something they really don't have to worry about right now because we are able to do this thanks to this extension from the government,” she said.
In-person elementary school students can receive their free meals in the school cafeteria, according to a statement from the district.
Because the district’s middle and high schools do not participate in the federally-funded program, in-person students in those schools will still be charged for meals, according to the district website.
“However, middle and high school students, who are learning virtually, are able to pick up a meal bundle from the curbside location at no cost, as long as they sign up in advance,” the district website states.
The district’s online form for meal bundle pickup states it is for district distance learners and for non-CISD children at and under 18 years old. Families must fill out one form per child.
Meal bundles include five breakfasts and lunches as well as 10 half-pints of milk, according to the district website.
Families must sign up weekly online to receive the meals, according to the district website. Meal pickups occur from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, and families must sign up before noon on Tuesdays.
Simpson said almost 300 families had signed up to receive bundle meals in the previous week. She said if more families sign up, the district may expand its bundle meal pickup location options beyond Austin Elementary, the only current pickup location.
The district webpage encourages families to continue applying for free and reduced-priced lunch at schoollunchapp.com, and states that other benefits come from being approved for free or reduced-priced meals including college application fee discounts and transportation fee discounts.
