Coppell Independent School District engineering, technology, and robotics students had the opportunity to explore the new McLaren headquarters, examine the high-performance vehicles, and learn about opportunities available to them in the automotive field.
The group of 30 students who are a part of the Technology Student Association (TSA), a national organization of students engaged in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, were the CISD students given the opportunity.
Randy Nowell, vice president of aftersales for McLaren, The Americas, gave students a tour of the 31,000 square foot campus, talked about the variety of jobs within the automotive industry, and allowed students to examine the supercars up close.
“Since we moved to Texas about a year ago and brought our America's headquarters here from New York, we've been looking for opportunities to partner with the local community and find ways to support education in and around Coppell,” Nowell said. “We've had a handful of opportunities to invite students that were interested in STEM careers, so science, technology, engineering, and math, and just kind of explain to them what McLaren is all about.”
Nowell spoke on Bruce McLaren and how he was a pioneering engineer that developed unique processes for building lightweight race cars and started using special lightweight materials that had never been used before. McLaren’s automotive business only started about 11 years ago, building road cars instead of race cars.
Engineering jobs seemed to be the main focus for the Coppell ISD students who visited the site last week, which Nowell said there was a huge demand for in the job industry.
“There's a huge demand for engineering primarily,” he said. “So that's chassis engineering, powertrain engineering, lightweight and composite materials engineers, aerodynamics, for sure, but there's also opportunities in marketing, for example, some of the students were interested in marketing. So in automotive, there's always a demand for marketing folks, but engineering is the primary focus of this group of students.”
Since McLaren is a small company, Nowell said he doesn’t get the opportunity to bring in a ton of entry level engineers every year at the Americas headquarters, but there are design and automotive opportunities in the United Kingdom.
For students looking to go into the automotive engineering industry, they will likely need a four-year college degree, however if they want to do more hands-on work, then a degree is not necessary, Nowell said.
“They can go straight from high school to a dealership or repair facility and get some experience actually working on the cars at the mechanical level,” he said. “So it depends on the path. Whether they want to be hands-on or whether they want to be in a more leading edge engineering design, and so forth.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
