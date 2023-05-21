Coppell ISD Lakeside Elementary student Krish Manjunath became the youngest person in the history of the Irving Marathon to complete the race at 10 years old.

Krish’s journey in running began three years earlier when he discovered a passion for running at the age of 7. He began running short distances around the neighborhood and gradually built up his endurance and distance over time. As his love for running grew, he began to set his sights on bigger challenges, completing 10K and half marathon distances in practice before ultimately tackling the full, 26.2 mile marathon.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

