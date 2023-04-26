The Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association of Coppell (CPAC) is launching ink fingerprinting services starting May 9 in response to community requests, as many companies still require ink fingerprints as part of their hiring practices.
The CPAC will provide fingerprinting services in the lobby of the Coppell Police Department, located at 130 Town Center Blvd. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
“We’re starting out with a six-month trial to ensure that the demand from the community supports the need for the service,” said Trudy Heatherly, a member of the CPAC. “Based upon the calls/walk-ins to the Coppell Police Department and the demand seen in Carrollton, we decided to go ahead and launch the service to support the community of Coppell.”
The Coppell Police Department (CPD) used to offer ink fingerprinting services several years ago, but discontinued it because resources and priorities got shifted around.
Heatherly investigated the City of Carrollton’s ink fingerprinting services, as they just recently began offering weekly ink fingerprinting services after having shutdown due to COVID-19 for the past two years.
"Carrollton’s Police Academy Alumni association was very helpful in sharing insights on their process along with tips for running an effective program. Right now, CPAC will begin offering ink fingerprinting services two times a month and will use the trial to determine if the demand warrants increasing it to a weekly service," Heatherly said.
“When it comes to fingerprinting services, the cost was pretty minimal,” she said. “One element of measuring the success of the pilot will be to evaluate the cost/benefit of providing these services to the community. CPAC is a 100% volunteer, nonprofit organization and, we collect money for the sole purpose of supporting the Coppell Police Department and their programs."
CPAC’s support of the ink fingerprinting service is just one of the many ways the group supports the police department. They are also very active in volunteering for various CPD activities, including National Night Out, Life Safety Park events, the Coppell Spring Music Series and the Citizens on Patrol (COP) program. For the first quarter of 2023, CPAC volunteered over 1,300 hours.
In order to support the police department, CPAC relies on annual member fees, donations and various fundraising efforts to fund costs for equipment and other special requests from the CPD and COP units. Examples of recent purchases include self defense pads, trauma kits, prybars/wedges and ballistic shields. The COP unit is a high-visibility, non-confrontational volunteer group which has been formed to help reduce and prevent crime, assist patrol in non-law enforcement activities, and maintain a constant visible presence in the City of Coppell. Other fundraisers are available on https://cpac-coppell.org/.
Ink fingerprinting services will begin May 9 and each set of fingerprints will cost $10 if the customer provides their own card, otherwise a card will be provided for $5. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.