The Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association of Coppell (CPAC) is launching ink fingerprinting services starting May 9 in response to community requests, as many companies still require ink fingerprints as part of their hiring practices.

The CPAC will provide fingerprinting services in the lobby of the Coppell Police Department, located at 130 Town Center Blvd. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

