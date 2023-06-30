The city of Coppell has discussed the idea of building a memorial for its veterans in the city since 2018, and just last year, the parks and recreation board added a Veterans Memorial to their project priority list.

The idea started picking up steam when Coppell City Council members discussed the Veterans Memorial during their budget workshops in the summer of 2022 and requested that a memorial be funded as part of the 2022-2023 budget.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments