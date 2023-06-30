The city of Coppell has discussed the idea of building a memorial for its veterans in the city since 2018, and just last year, the parks and recreation board added a Veterans Memorial to their project priority list.
The idea started picking up steam when Coppell City Council members discussed the Veterans Memorial during their budget workshops in the summer of 2022 and requested that a memorial be funded as part of the 2022-2023 budget.
The process began with an open call to the community requesting veterans to participate in a focus group to discuss the proposed memorial.
“From there, a very engaged group of veterans gathered to provide robust feedback on what would be important to include in the memorial that they would like to visit as they reflect on their service to our country,” said Jessica Carpenter, Director of Coppell Community Experiences.
The group met twice and then recommended a conceptual design. The parks and recreation board then reviewed the feedback from the focus group and formally recommended the conceptual design to city council.
The conceptual design was shown to Coppell City Council during its work session at the April 25 meeting, and while city staff do not have any formal direction on any specific project elements at this stage of the process, city council plans to discuss the project again during one of the July council meetings.
The conceptual design plan that has been presented to city council thus far is located behind Town Hall at Town Center Plaza, but an official location has not yet been decided.
“What was nice about this space was that the infrastructure was already there and the grandeur and the specialness just felt like it wanted to be here,” said Samit Patel, senior landscape architect for Olsson Studio. “There are design opportunities with this that creates some dramatics and a really nice experience.”
On June 17, Coppell City Council, the parks and recreation board, and the Veterans Focus Group received a walkthrough from Olsson Studio of the proposed design area at Town Center Plaza. There was no discussion or action by the council or the park board, but they did ask questions of the consultant relating to design elements.
For those who are not involved with the Veterans Memorial who would like to be, Carpenter said that any feedback or engagement regarding the project is welcome at any time.
“This project will likely be discussed at many future park board and city council meetings and there are opportunities for citizens to comment at each meeting,” she said. “Everyone involved in this project has heard so many wonderful stories from our community veterans, and we are excited to hear more.”
Once built, city staff plan to hold an annual Veterans Day event on Nov. 11 of each year. There are plenty of opportunities for other events at the site as well, whether it’s site visits for schools and community groups, or ceremonies, Carpenter said. City staff will begin finalized programming once they get further along in the process.
The target goal for the completion of the Veterans Memorial is Nov. 24, but Carpenter said that date is dependent on when staff can select a contractor to construct the memorial and construction timelines.
“There is a lot of excitement, passion, and anticipation around this project,” Carpenter said. “It has been enjoyable to meet so many community veterans and hear their stories. We cannot wait to honor each of them with a Veterans Memorial in Coppell.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
