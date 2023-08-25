The city of Coppell started discussing the potential for a full reconstruction of the Coppell Dog Park, or Waggin’ Tails Dog Park, in February 2023. Since then, city staff has been collecting feedback from residents and establishing priorities for the reconstruction project.

Coppell Dog Park opened in 2013 and the city has since had issues with drainage, turf quality and fencing. Since council was so favorable to a full reconstruction of the dog park in February, city staff quickly secured a design contract to begin the project.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

