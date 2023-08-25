The city of Coppell started discussing the potential for a full reconstruction of the Coppell Dog Park, or Waggin’ Tails Dog Park, in February 2023. Since then, city staff has been collecting feedback from residents and establishing priorities for the reconstruction project.
Coppell Dog Park opened in 2013 and the city has since had issues with drainage, turf quality and fencing. Since council was so favorable to a full reconstruction of the dog park in February, city staff quickly secured a design contract to begin the project.
“Reconstructing the park gives us the opportunity to address and correct the pressing infrastructure issues, while hopefully adding amenities that will increase the user experience,” said Jessica Carpenter, Director of Coppell Community Experiences.
The city of Coppell recently put out another survey seeking feedback from residents on the dog park. Based on that feedback, one of the main issues residents wanted to see fixed were turf quality and fencing, Carpenter said.
“Our main focus will be proper site grading and drainage, improved fence quality, and new turf,” she said. “This gives us the opportunity to look at the footprint of the dog park, and the potential to expand the size. We hope to add multiple paddocks to ensure we can rotate areas that are open and those that need to be closed so the grass can recover.”
Depending on survey results and what the city budget allows, city staff and council is also considering additional lighting, shade, seating, and other dog amenities.
The city is currently 50% of the way through the design process. Once complete, staff will put the project out to bid to secure a contractor to reconstruct the park.
“We hope the design process concludes this fall, and we are under construction by this winter,” Carpenter said. “We anticipate the dog park will be closed for around 12 months during the construction phase but that could adjust based on contractor timelines and materials.”
Depending on conversations between city staff and council, the budget for the park will be driven by what amenities users would like to see most. Reconstruction for the park will cost at least $1 million and depending on what amenities are added, that number may rise, according to Carpenter.
“We are excited to make improvements to the dog park and to correct some of the existing infrastructure issues,” she said. “We hope it will become a more enjoyable place to be for our two-legged and four-legged users.”
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.