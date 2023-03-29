Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, March 28 to discuss the current design of city-owned medians and receive information from city staff on proposed median design in conjunction with future street improvement projects.

Coppell Community Experiences has announced plans to investigate new options for median designs that would conserve water and reduce maintenance costs. The Streetscape Master Plan was adopted in 2014 as part of the Coppell 2030 Plan, which aimed to create a beautiful, green city with well-maintained corridors and streetscapes.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

