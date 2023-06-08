Woven Health and the City of Coppell have partnered to provide free healthcare to Coppell residents who are between 18 and 64 years old.
Since the program began, Woven Health has treated Coppell residents for 75 medical visits. During April and May, they offered pop-up clinics at The CORE one day a week, but had to end them because of summer programming. Woven Health will be holding more pop-up clinics at Life Safety Park in July and August, which are outlined below:
July 12
July 26
August 9
August 16
August 23
August 30
“It’s really exciting because think about the people who can't afford health care now at least have some access to primary care,” said Lisa Rigby, executive director of Woven Health. “There's no hook, no catch. If there's lab work, it covers that. If we give any type of immunization, it covers that. So there is nothing that we will charge them for.”
The program focuses on low-income residents, but is available to anyone who lives in Coppell and offers primary care, urgent care, women’s health, and mental health.
During the pandemic, Woven Health saw firsthand how great the need was to help patients who did not have insurance.
“Even though there are more people in Coppell with insurance, what you’d find is because of the limitations on insurance, there are a lot of people with high deductibles that still put off getting care,” Rigby said. “Data has shown that a very large percent of people are either uninsured or they have healthcare, but still can’t afford care.”
One of the most common services that Woven Health offers the community is finding out whether someone is pre-diabetic. The clinic is very big on disease prevention and Rigby said that Woven Health will test Coppell residents for diabetes for free.
“Part of our goal at Woven is to try to help people know whether they are pre-diabetic, and if they are, then we work with our dietician or providers to come up with strategies so that you either don't develop full blown diabetes, or you move back into the normal range, and that is something we're very good at,” she said.
Another area that has appealed to residents is hypertension (high blood pressure) testing. Woven Health has a program where patients get a free home blood pressure monitor and help to put strategies in place to prevent or delay the onset of heart disease.
While there are no set dates for pop-up clinics in Coppell, residents can go to Woven Health in Farmers Branch or Carrollton to get free healthcare. The addresses for the clinics are 1 Medical Pkwy, Plaza One, Ste. 149 Farmers Branch, TX and 4325 N. Josey Ln. Plaza 3m Suite 111 Carrollton, TX.
Hours for both clinics are Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
