Woven Health and the City of Coppell have partnered to provide free healthcare to Coppell residents who are between 18 and 64 years old.

Since the program began, Woven Health has treated Coppell residents for 75 medical visits. During April and May, they offered pop-up clinics at The CORE one day a week, but had to end them because of summer programming. Woven Health will be holding more pop-up clinics at Life Safety Park in July and August, which are outlined below:

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments