When Devin Peters-Teague graduated this past spring, the Newman Smith boys basketball team lost a three-year standout player that averaged 21.7 points per game in his final season donning a Trojan uniform.
Although the departure of Peters-Teague left Newman Smith with big shoes to fill, the Trojans were already in the process of grooming their next team leader. Waiting in the wings was junior 6-foot-8 forward Nic Codie.
Codie can be best described as an athletic forward that has an effective jump shot, is aggressive near the basket and is a rebounding machine. He showed plenty of flashes of excellence on the court last season, which earned him district newcomer of the year honors.
What made Codie’s sophomore season impressive was that he was the team’s second-leading scorer despite missing 11 games because of a dislocated knee injury that he suffered during a scrimmage.
This season, Codie has embraced his role as team leader. He scored 11 points in the Trojans’ 56-47 victory against Justin Northwest on Dec. 6, which increased Newman Smith’s winning streak to five games – a streak that comes after Newman Smith went 2-4 to commence the season. The Trojans seek a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.
Codie – one of five players on Newman Smith with previous varsity experience – is the son of former NFL safety Nakia Codie, who played one season with the Detroit Lions (1999) and the next three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2000-02).
Codie currently holds offers from Sam Houston State, University of Texas at Arlington and Tulsa.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Codie chats about the team’s current win streak, his increased role on the team and the positive influences of his NFL father, in addition to Trojans head coach Percy Johnson.
SLM: Congrats on your team’s current five-game win streak, including four straight at the Ranchview Classic. What has been the biggest reason behind that win streak?
NC: Our defense. We held every team under 50 points. Our defense is going to be really good. Our strength is in transition, getting up and down. We have a lot of energy to run.
SLM: Newman Smith has five players with previous varsity experience. How can you describe the chemistry that you have with Keylyn Sanders, Allijah Harrison, Demonte Greene and Ani Gundu?
NC: Me and Monte work well together. Monte might not be a high scorer, but he is always in the right place and he is pretty consistent. I feel that me and Allijah have a good two-man game. I work out with him a lot.
I feel like Ani is comfortable with me, and he has been playing with me since his freshman year, and I feel like that is the same thing with me and Keylyn. Me and Keylyn have been playing together since the sixth grade. We have an understanding of where we like the ball and our position to make stuff happen for the team.
SLM: How would you describe your role on the team?
NC: My role on the team is to be a leader, a scorer and a big brother because a lot of people on our team don’t have varsity experience. I also try to be a teacher and a mentor.
SLM: How much did Devin Peters-Teague helped to prepare you for an increased role with the Trojans?
NC: Dev helped me a lot. I was still kind of young. So, whenever I would try to be in the gym, he would always work out with me. He always made sure that I’m doing things the right way. He would stop by the gym every once in a while and we would practice. He would always challenge me in practice, and it really helped me. He was like a big brother to me.
SLM: You are listed at 6-foot-8. Were you always one of the tallest players on the court?
NC: I wouldn’t always say that I was tall. I was a little above average growing up. When COVID hit, I probably went from 5-11 to 6-3, 6-4.
SLM: Your father played in the NFL for four seasons. What did he do to help prepare you to be a high school athlete?
NC: We would always work hard. He really prepared me. It was during COVID when everyone was sitting in the house. He would take me to a football field and we would work out every day and do speed and agility training. I felt like that really helped me because I was quick on my feet. Being 6-4 and be quick on your feet is something good to have as a freshman. He pushed me and believed in my whole life, even when I was young and wasn’t good in basketball. He always believed in me and my IQ for basketball.
SLM: What has Newman Smith head coach Percy Johnson meant to you in regards to your development as a basketball player?
NC: Coach Johnson is a good mentor in my life. He always has good talks. He is a religious person and is always talking about bigger things in life. We always have talks about what it takes to get to the next level and be a leader. He’s seen my growth from my freshman year until now, and he is one of the reasons why I am the leader that I am today and how I play. I really appreciate it.
