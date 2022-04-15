The Coppell City Council has adopted a new code of ethics to govern city boards and commissions as well as City Council.
Discussions for a change in the code of ethics began after a complaint was filed late in 2021. The City Council, upon reviewing the complaint and code of ethics, deemed the code of ethics convoluted and saw that it did not clearly prohibit certain actions that could be seen as unprofessional or inappropriate.
On Feb. 22, 2022, the City Council voted to repeal the previous code of ethics to make way for an updated version that is more streamlined and includes more enforceability and a social media policy. At a Feb 22 work session, Councilmember John Jun had also pointed out inconsistencies in areas of the code including the complaints procedure. He said he would like to see all boards included in the code and to have the complaints procedure placed at the forefront of the new code.
The new code of ethics, in addition to a more streamlined, consistent and updated policy, now has an anti-discrimination law put in place. City Attorney Robert Hager said the city did not previously have a discrimination clause. However, the City Council did not receive many complaints because most behaved professionally, Hager said. Now, the City Council and city boards and commissions cannot discriminate based on age, ethnicity, national origin, orientation, marital status, veteran status or any other personal matters that could affect a board, commission or council’s decision-making.
“Obviously, things have changed over the last 25 years, both due to social media and our outlook on how we treat each other,” City Attorney Robert Hager said in a Tuesday meeting. “Hopefully it’s more civil.”
The new code also more clearly sets boundaries around gifts, donations and reimbursement. Additionally, those who are removed or termed out from any city board, commission or council will be “debarred” for a period of time and will not be able to hold any contract with the city. This will prevent favoritism or unethical imbursement from the city for private gain.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
