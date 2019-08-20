Coppell Animal Services adopted 21 animals Saturday during the annual Clear the Shelters event.
Charlene Lovato, Coppell Animal Services manager, said 12 dogs, seven cats and two Guinea Pigs were adopted, and a large number of people visited the shelter that day. However the adoption numbers were fewer than last year when the shelter adopted 29 animals.
Lovato said it’s hard to say why the numbers were lower this time around. She said the shelter didn’t advertise as much as last year, which could have been a factor. Next year the plan is to ramp up the advertising to bring in more exposure and to let people know they are participating.
This is the second year the animal shelter has operated out of its new building. In 2017 it was unable to participate in the event as it underwent renovations to build an animal greeting area, updated restrooms, locker room and shower space, conference room and new office space.
For the past six years, Clear the Shelters has served as a nation-wide adoption event in which shelters waive all adoption fees for one day. Over 69 shelters in North Texas came together to help animals find a home. More than 250,000 pets have been placed in a home since 2015, according to the Clear the Shelters website.
“I think it’s a great event,” Lovato said. “It serves as a reason to visit the shelter, even if they (visitors) don’t walk out with an animal.”
No one has returned any animals as of Tuesday. Lovato said there are still 15 cats available for adoption, ranging from kittens to adult cats as well as two dogs.
The shelter is also in need of donations such as cat and dog food. Lovato said the shelter is in desperate need of cat litter.
