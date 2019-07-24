Residents will have a new way to engage with the city as the Coppell City Council approved two new boards during Tuesday’s meeting.
The Smart City Board and the Future Oriented Approach to Residential Development Task Force Board will operate like Coppell’s existing boards and will consist of seven members with two alternates. The members will serve two-year terms.
Traci Leach, deputy city manager, said the creation of the boards came from the Vision 2040 plan. After the plan was finalized and adopted, the council began to prioritize the seven pillars of the plan and looked at ideas that could be further discussed.
Smart cities and residential development were two ideas that were brought up during the Vision 2040 process as areas that needed more discussion and clarification. After the council broke up into two subcommittees to figure out a solution, it decided to create these two boards.
Councilman Wes Mays, who was on the subcommittee tasked to discuss smart cities, said he and the other members felt it would be best to turn over the discussion to residents who had much more knowledge on the subject.
“We see that the smart city approach is an ongoing effort, and we look forward to getting the input from those citizens who are very much in tune with technology and the changing landscape,” he said.
Councilman Cliff Long said he felt the two boards would be a benefit to the city.
“I think that they’re going to be a significant contributor to our city going forward,” he said. “This is a big deal.”
Those who are interested in serving on either board can apply online or with the city secretary beginning in August.
“We are excited about this,” said Mayor Karen Hunt. “This really is the kickoff of the Vision 2040 (plan) that the council has put a focus to.”
