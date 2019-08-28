Coppell will soon have a pilot workforce program, giving employees who work in the city another way to get to their jobs.
The City Council approved on Tuesday the Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between the city and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA).
“This test program is to cover the first-mile, last-mile connection for the employees who travel to work in Coppell through the public transit system,” said Mindi Hurley, director of community development.
Coppell has partnered with Lyft, which will provide all the mobility services, while the DCTA will administer the contract.
Lyft will pick up riders at five transit stops including the DART Trinity Mills Station, the DART Belt Line Station, the DCTA Hebron Station, the DART bus stop at Saintsbury Street and Belt Line Road and the DART bus stop at Regent Boulevard and Royal Lane.
“We picked these locations because we felt like it gave the best surrounding area of Coppell to cover from all directions,” Hurley said.
Hurley said the available drop-off locations are geofenced by workforce-zoned boundaries. In July, Hurley said Lyft was unable to include locations on the east side of Coppell without increasing the cost, however Lyft has now agreed to include the entire city in its geo-fenced boundaries at the same price.
Workforce zone 1 is any location west of Denton Tap Road, and any location east of Denton Tap is considered workforce zone 2.
Riders who wish to use the program will be given a unique code that will give them a discounted ride. Each ride is expected to cost between $12 and $15, but riders will only pay a fraction of the cost while the city picks up the rest of the tab.
“Part of the reason we decided to go with this option for the test program is because it provided us with the most flexibility on boundaries, transit stops and subsidy,” Hurley said.
Hurley said the city can change anything at any point in this test program, including transit stops and the subsidy.
The pilot program will last for 12 months beginning on Oct. 1 and lasting until Sept. 30 of 2020.
