The Coppell City Council approved the purchase of four replacement ambulances and new automatic stretcher loading systems at a Tuesday meeting.
The new ambulances will replace the department’s current mobile ICU units that are reaching the end of their service. The department plans to purchase standard fleet vehicles to reduce the required hours of training and maintenance.
The ambulances are expected to cost a total of $1.17 million.
The automated stretcher loading system will allow firefighters and paramedics to more easily transport residents in need to and from the vehicle. The total cost is an estimates $177,284. Fire Chief Kevin Richardson said this is less than what the department budgeted for.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.