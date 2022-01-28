ambulance coppell
File photo

The Coppell City Council approved the purchase of four replacement ambulances and new automatic stretcher loading systems at a Tuesday meeting.

The new ambulances will replace the department’s current mobile ICU units that are reaching the end of their service. The department plans to purchase standard fleet vehicles to reduce the required hours of training and maintenance.

The ambulances are expected to cost a total of $1.17 million.

The automated stretcher loading system will allow firefighters and paramedics to more easily transport residents in need to and from the vehicle. The total cost is an estimates $177,284. Fire Chief Kevin Richardson said this is less than what the department budgeted for.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments