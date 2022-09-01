James Helms’ art career started out with black and white ink drawings, slowly making his way from there toward colorful, artistic explorations with painting and watercolor.
Helms is a local Coppell artist and has lived in the city for a little over 15 years. Originally from Philadelphia, the artist has explored a wide variety of artistic media, drawing inspiration from different materials in an effort to create a compelling piece of abstract art.
In Christmas of 2017, Helms asked for some watercolors and received them. Shortly after, he began experimenting.
The pigments he uses have different chemical properties and react with one another by pushing or pulling the pigment in the water to create beautiful and unpredictable patterns, Helms said.
“I don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen but you sort of mix these colors together and you find a composition that you like and then you wait for it to dry,” he said. “When you come back and it dries, it’s like, ‘Oh wow.’”
Once his watercolor painting dries, Helms goes in with a calligraphy pen and draws over top of the artwork. Once he established this style of artwork, he began to explore larger formats, but soon learned that watercolors did not transfer as easily compared to smaller format artwork.
“I started to look for another medium that I might use in a similar way and then I found that there was a way to water down acrylic and create something that had the same idea of a watercolor wash and it did different things,” he said.
His newer, larger artwork comes from a combination of watered-down acrylic and black enamel, while his watercolor paintings are paired with India ink.
Helms’ art being shown at the Coppell Arts Center is his first show being included with other artists, which he said was a big opportunity for him, but this is not the first time his artwork has been featured.
His first art show was in 2018 when he said he wanted to challenge himself, so he entered his work into local galleries. One of the first places he got some of his work into was a public art exhibition in Frisco called Art in the Atrium and now a wide range of his work is currently at the Coppell Arts Center.
“The Coppell show that’s up now is the biggest body of my work that’s ever shown at once and I’m pretty excited about that,” he said.
When he’s not doing art, Helm’s works in app development and said his career has spanned a lot from advertising design to the digital work he does now.
“When I got into high school, we had an art major, so I did that,” he said. “That actually led me into my design career and that whole time I’ve been looking for ways along the way to create things, whether it’s making paintings for my wife or just little artistic experiments here and there. It’s always been fun. It’s just always been something that I’ve found joy in.”
For those interested in seeing Helms’ artwork, his pieces will be on display starting at 10 a.m. every day at the Coppell Arts Center until Sept. 25. Admission is free.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
