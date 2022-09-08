Since she was a little girl, Meera Thamaran knew art was something she wanted to pursue, spending her time painting work that can now be seen across Coppell.
Most recently, Thamaran’s artwork can be seen at the Coppell Arts Center where she is featuring pieces that have abstract elements. The small group exhibit is going on until Sept. 24 and showcases two other artists who were featured in earlier publications.
“I like to focus on psychological elements, and so a lot of pieces of mine will focus on human emotion, things like passion and addiction and how it impacts happiness and things like that,” she said. “I like to focus on those elements, but every once in a while, I also really gravitate toward nature and the details and intricacies of nature.”
Thamaran is currently a senior at The Hockaday School in Dallas and has become invested in business and marketing and hopes to use her art in her career since marketing is such a creative profession, she said.
Showing artwork in exhibits is not uncommon for the artist, as she has had art shown before in the Coppell Arts Center this past summer, winning best in show for the Shades of Green exhibit. She has also had work shown at the Cozby Library and has been reaching out to local communities to get her artwork shown in other exhibits.
When she was showing her work at the Coppell Arts Center, Thamaran said it was a great experience to talk to visitors and interpret it together.
“I think it’s really nice to be a part of my community a little more, especially as a younger artist and to be able to connect with people like this,” she said. “I think it’s just really great to be able to add some value and make an impact on people around me and have those conversations and those experiences.”
Thamaran has lived in Coppell her entire life and said the exposure she has gotten from living in the community has inspired her work. She said Coppell has been a great place for her to explore different concepts when it comes to people and emotions.
She took classes at the Coppell Arts Center for close to 10 years and said the community has been very influential to her based on where she went to school, took art classes and gained support from those around her.
“Being able to participate in the Coppell Art Center exhibitions has been really great for me in terms of developing my own art style and having something unique and characteristic of me to show,” she said. “The opportunities that I’ve been given have been very influential.”
For those interested in seeing Thamaran’s artwork, her pieces will be on display at the Coppell Arts Center until Sept. 24. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed Monday and Sunday.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
