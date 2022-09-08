Since she was a little girl, Meera Thamaran knew art was something she wanted to pursue, spending her time painting work that can now be seen across Coppell.

Most recently, Thamaran’s artwork can be seen at the Coppell Arts Center where she is featuring pieces that have abstract elements. The small group exhibit is going on until Sept. 24 and showcases two other artists who were featured in earlier publications.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

