The Coppell Arts Center is excited to announce its 2022-2023 presentation season, featuring nine thrilling productions.
Following an incredible opening year, the Center’s second series will be one for the ages. From the spellbinding mechanical puppetry of "Dragons and Mythical Beasts" to the Music City Hit-Makers’ electrifying performances of Nashville’s greatest hits, each show promises to excite, entertain, and inspire. Lone Star Circus’s "A Merry Cirque Holiday Spectacular" will also make its triumphant return — featuring new acts that will bring holiday joy to the Arts Center. Whether you’re looking for the family-friendly wizardry of The Gazillion Bubble Show or an evening of side-splitting laughter with "Spamilton: An American Parody’s send-up of America’s favorite hip-hopera," the Center’s second season has a show for everyone.
Season tickets for Coppell Arts Center’s 2022-2023 presentation season can be purchased online at CoppellArtsCenter.org, or by contacting the Box Office at 972-304-7097 or BoxOffice@coppelltx.gov. Season subscribers enjoy a 10% discount on ticket prices and secure their seats for each Saturday evening performance of the Arts Center’s second season. The Arts Center also offers a customizable Flex Ticketing Package, allowing you to build an ideal subscription featuring the shows you want to see. Enjoy a 10% discount by purchasing tickets to four or more shows and opting into the Flex Ticketing Package. Season subscriptions and Flex Ticketing Packages will go on public sale on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 AM. Single tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 3 at 10 AM. More information about the 2022-2023 presentation season is available at https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/season.
