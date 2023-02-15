The Coppell City Council considered a proposed agreement between the City of Coppell, the Coppell Arts Center Foundation, and The Devos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The scope of this study is designed to support the city, the foundation, the center, and the resident companies and make recommendations on key questions regarding the long-term sustainability of the center and its relationship with vested parties. This proposed agreement’s purpose is to help the Coppell Arts Center become self-sustaining.
A key result of this proposal is a vision for increased ease of process and overall inflow of revenue for arts and culture in Coppell from the private sector.
“The proposal will address through interviews with not only the resident companies, but with the foundation and with the council, so that there’s that kind of conversation that goes on,” Coppell City Manager Mike Land said. “Then there’s interviews with the art center and then there’s, if you will, a marriage of these different ideas and they would come forward with different recommendations as far as how this could look for the partnership and this is how the agreements need to be structured.”
If the partnership follows through, there will be a review of current scheduling and fee conditions at the Coppell Arts Center to include a recommendation for that structure for the period 2023-2025. A rationale for any changes to the current structure, and expectations for both the center and its resident companies.
This proposal was in the works before the Coppell Arts Center was even open, and now with the first season coming to an end, Coppell Arts Center Manager Ginene Delcioppo decided it was time to revisit it.
The proposal would also work on a plan to strengthen the fundraising activities of the foundation, including its relationship with other funding entities in the city, both public and private, and whether the foundation can partner more extensively with other entities and what each party may play in a heightened relationship.
Funding for this work will be provided by the Coppell Arts Center Foundation in the amount of $10,000 and the General Fund Unreserved/Undesignated fund balance in an amount up to $55,000.
This item will be presented for council consideration during the Feb. 28 city council meeting.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
