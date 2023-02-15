FILE: Coppell Arts Center

The Coppell City Council considered a proposed agreement between the City of Coppell, the Coppell Arts Center Foundation, and The Devos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The scope of this study is designed to support the city, the foundation, the center, and the resident companies and make recommendations on key questions regarding the long-term sustainability of the center and its relationship with vested parties. This proposed agreement’s purpose is to help the Coppell Arts Center become self-sustaining.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

