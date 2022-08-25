Coppell Arts Center art show_Jennifer Pickett_2.jpeg

The Coppell Arts Council and Coppell Creatives are presenting a color study exhibit which features two other artists along with Pickett, who will be spotlighted in later editions of the Coppell Gazette. Pickett’s art being showcased to the public has been a years-long effort.

The art of illustration seems to be a dying industry, but this does not sway one Dallas artist from doing what she loves.

Jennifer Pickett, a freelance artist from the Lake Highlands area, spends her time doing hand-drawn illustrations of portraits and homes for clients.

Coppell Arts Center art show_Jennifer Pickett_1.jpeg

