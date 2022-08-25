The art of illustration seems to be a dying industry, but this does not sway one Dallas artist from doing what she loves.
Jennifer Pickett, a freelance artist from the Lake Highlands area, spends her time doing hand-drawn illustrations of portraits and homes for clients.
Pickett started living in Texas when she was 10 and has remained in the state ever since. Her first Texas home was in Grand Prairie and she has been living around the Dallas area for close to 35 years.
She attended Baylor University and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design and relocated to the Dallas area right out of college. She had the opportunity to work for a graphics business in Allen, which helped bring the concept of the children’s television show “Barney & Friends” to life.
“I was working up where they started,” Pickett said. “They’re the ones that came up with Barney the dinosaur and our art department got sucked into doing Barney and I was one of the first people that drew Barney. That was pretty fun.”
Soon after, she decided to be a freelance graphic designer and illustrator and has been doing something similar ever since. Pencil drawing has been her focus for the past 15 years, but around four years ago, she sparked an interest in painting, which helped her get her art showcased at the Coppell Arts Center this month.
The Coppell Arts Council and Coppell Creatives are presenting a color study exhibit which features two other artists along with Pickett, who will be spotlighted in later editions of the Coppell Gazette.
Pickett’s art being showcased to the public has been a years-long effort.
“Fran Powell organized art shows at the Addison Conference Centre and she said she thought my work would do really well in an art show there,” Pickett said. “She scheduled me for the late summer of 2019 and then it kept getting pushed back. A couple months here, a couple months there. Then it was supposed to be March of 2020 and that’s when the pandemic hit.”
The conference center in Addison closed before her artwork could be featured. This summer, the Coppell Arts Center presented itself as an opportunity for Pickett’s art to be seen by the public and now “it’s hanging finally,” she said.
For Pickett, art runs in the family. Her daughter recently graduated from the University of Kansas with a Masters of Fine Arts in Printmaking and currently teaches classes at Brookhaven.
Her daughter is doing well in her career, but Pickett said there was not a lot of financial return in the art industry. Growing up, Pickett was lucky enough to have a supportive family who encouraged her because financial return was something she worried about.
“We sat down one night and my dad said ‘Jen, what do you want to do when you go to college?’ and I said ‘I really want to do art, but what am I going to do with that?’ and he was so encouraging,” Pickett said. “He started pointing out all these different types of artists that were successful and I was like, ‘Well, okay then. I can do this.’”
One illustrator that stuck out to Pickett and helped inspire her work was Bart Forbes, who currently lives and works in Texas. She originally discovered Forbes when she was in high school and he has remained an inspiration for her ever since.
“I just think his work is beautiful and I’ve always had that in the back of my head whenever I’m working,” she said. “I want to do beautiful stuff like that.”
For those interested in seeing Pickett’s art and attending the exhibit, the artwork is on display starting at 10 a.m. every day at the Coppell Arts Center until Sept. 25. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.