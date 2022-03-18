featured spotlight Coppell assisting in Eastland fire Staff report Mar 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy of Coppell Fire Department BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A team of three Coppell Fire Department personnel on Brush 121 assisted other crews on the Eastland fire Friday afternoon."All are safe and doing well," the department said.This blaze has charred more than 38,000 acres, according to an update from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Courtesy of Coppell Fire Department You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coppell Fire Department Personnel Blaze Forest Service Department Team Coppell Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Latest e-Edition Coppell Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Coppell Gazette Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Coppell Gazette e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Coppell Gazette Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Most Popular Lewisville police investigating attempted murder-suicide Lewisville woman dies as a result of murder-suicide McKinney Firefighters organization announces ‘no confidence’ vote, city manager's office says it has ‘full faith and confidence’ in chief’s leadership Lewisville's Thrive converts to members only admissions McKinney's historic postseason halted in 6A final behind Duncanville's big 1st half Lewisville celebrates Saint Patrick's Day and Texas Independence Day Applicant seeks Frisco zoning change on 38 acres for single family development Anamekwe's last-second dunk lifts McKinney to improbable state semifinal win Rowlett councilmember reprimanded for alleged ethics violations One person injured in McKinney home fire This Week's Print Ads INSPIRED LIVING LEWISVILLE Bulletin
