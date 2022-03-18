Fire 1.jpg
Courtesy of Coppell Fire Department

A team of three Coppell Fire Department personnel on Brush 121 assisted other crews on the Eastland fire Friday afternoon.

"All are safe and doing well," the department said.

This blaze has charred more than 38,000 acres, according to an update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Fire 2.jpg
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments