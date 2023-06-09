Coppell author feature

Coppell author Kimberly J. Smith.

 Courtesy of Tina Tackett

Local Coppell author Kimberly J. Smith announced the release of her first young adult novel last week. After writing three novels for a middle grade audience, Smith wanted to explore issues impacting teen readers.

Smith has been writing stories since elementary school and it was her second grade teacher who first predicted that she would be a writer.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

