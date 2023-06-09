Local Coppell author Kimberly J. Smith announced the release of her first young adult novel last week. After writing three novels for a middle grade audience, Smith wanted to explore issues impacting teen readers.
Smith has been writing stories since elementary school and it was her second grade teacher who first predicted that she would be a writer.
“Maybe she put the idea in my head (I did idolize her), who knows,” Smith said. “But from then on I dreamed of writing a book someday. I didn’t finish my first novel until I graduated college. It was a horrible book, but it taught me a lot.”
Around that time, she ended up falling into a career in advertising and has spent the last 30 years as a copywriter and creative director at an assortment of ad agencies. Right now, she works for The LOOMIS Agency in Dallas.
“My obsession with books (and stories in general) is something that’s always been a part of my life,” she said. “My mother is also an avid reader and made reading a natural part of our lives. Nothing gets me itching to sit down and write like reading someone else’s fantastic book.”
In 2000, Smith and her husband moved to Coppell from Valley Ranch and has been in the city for 23 years this summer. Both of her children went through Coppell Independent School District and graduated from Coppell High School.
Her young adult novel, “Body of Origin,” is Smith’s fourth published book, but the first she’s written for a young adult audience since her main character, Cal, in “Body of Origin” has heavier themes, which required an older audience.
“I started working on the manuscript for “Body of Origin” back in 2016 as a way of working through my feelings about the election and how it seemed to spark an unapologetic climate of hate,” she said. “I recognize that as a white woman I am privileged on many fronts, certainly as far as being the target of racial prejudice. And I wanted to find a way to explore issues I feel passionately about without appropriation.”
When it comes to Smith’s future as a writer, she said she tends to gravitate toward stories with a fantastical theme.
“I use my writing to dive into subjects that interest me: from the King Arthur legends to dragon myths to ghost stories,” she said. “I have a few ideas churning but the one that keeps sticking with me explores my fascination with piano prodigies and past lives.”
Smith will be doing a book signing on July 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Talking Animals Bookstore in Grapevine. For more information, visit the author's website at kimberlyjsmithauthor.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
