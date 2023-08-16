Vari, a workspace innovation company based in Coppell, has achieved a significant charitable milestone, donating $8 million worth of furniture to nonprofit organizations across Dallas-Fort Worth and the United States.

Established in 2018, the Vari Community Giving program has been at the forefront of this philanthropic endeavor. The program's aim is to extend support to various nonprofit entities by supplying them with essential office furniture. These organizations include the American Heart Association, Boys and Girls Club, Feeding America and Make-A-Wish, among others.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments