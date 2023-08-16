Vari, a workspace innovation company based in Coppell, has achieved a significant charitable milestone, donating $8 million worth of furniture to nonprofit organizations across Dallas-Fort Worth and the United States.
Established in 2018, the Vari Community Giving program has been at the forefront of this philanthropic endeavor. The program's aim is to extend support to various nonprofit entities by supplying them with essential office furniture. These organizations include the American Heart Association, Boys and Girls Club, Feeding America and Make-A-Wish, among others.
The initiative has also found its way to local nonprofits, such as the North Texas Food Bank, the J.J. Barrea Foundation, The DEC at Redbird, United Way of Tarrant County, Metrocrest Services and more.
“Giving back has been in our company DNA from day one,” said Jason McCann, CEO and co-founder of Vari, in a press release. “Sometimes products would be returned in new condition, and we knew there had to be a better way — a solution to leverage this resource and create change. In 2018, we officially created the Vari Community Giving program as a way to not only support the communities around us but to reduce our environmental footprint.”
In the largest donation to date, Vari has provided more than $550,000 worth of furniture and design services to Metrocrest Services for the organization’s new facility in Carrollton to help a growing community need.
“Metrocrest Services benefits not only in terms of receiving this generous donation, but most importantly, from the expertise Vari has offered to us,” said Metrocrest CEO Tracy Eubanks, in a press release.
The impact of the Vari Community Giving program reaches beyond monetary value. By providing furniture to nonprofit entities, the company is reducing overhead expenses associated with office furnishings, which typically account for around 20% to 35% of a nonprofit’s budget, according to the company. As a result, these organizations can allocate more of their funds directly toward advancing their respective missions. For example, the Make-a-Wish Foundation was able to help fulfill an additional 48 wishes thanks to Vari’s product donation, according to the company.
“I feel blessed to know that my team and I have donated now over $8 million worth of office furniture to amazing nonprofit organizations all across this country,” McCann said.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw out more than 12 million tons of furniture every year, and reusing furniture extends the life cycle of the product. Donations to nonprofits ensure furniture bypasses the landfill, which reduces its environmental impact.
Part of Vari’s strategy is to create a specific focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) improvement. The company published its first ESG Report earlier this year, and the Vari Community Giving program works to give returned furniture a new life.
“Together, we can help make the world a better place,” McCann said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
