Coppell-based nonprofit Taylor’s Gift Foundation announced that Paige Anderson will step in as the organization’s new executive director.
Anderson joins Taylor’s Gift Foundation with 20 years of nonprofit experience. She has served in a variety of positions, including being the executive director for Keep Mesquite Beautiful and as the volunteer program manager for the city of Mesquite. Anderson most recently led Dallas County’s Medical Reserve Corps volunteer efforts for public health emergency response.
Before serving in these positions, she also spent several years as a Girl Scout leader and service unit manager, was a city festival director and aimed to create a better community for children.
“We are thrilled to have Paige on board to help lead Taylor’s Gift into its next chapter as we continue to reach more families of organ, eye, and tissue donors who are in need of grief support,” said Tara Storch, co-founder of Taylor’s Gift Foundation, in a press release. “Her depth of experience in the nonprofit sector will serve us well as we continue to grow the organization and extend our critically needed grief services to every corner of the country.”
Anderson has also served on several nonprofit boards and has been recognized for her leadership efforts. She has volunteered more than 5,000 hours in projects focused on public health and safety, the environment, and children and families.
“I never met Taylor, but the journey to this position feels like everything I have done led me here,” Anderson said in a press release. “From meeting the Storches to reading Taylor’s powerful story, I have quickly learned that out of grief can come inspiration and life-changing action.”
Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and completed work towards a master’s degree in public services from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. In her spare time, she’s an avid sailor and mother of two grown daughters, one stepdaughter, and one granddaughter.
The Storches launched Taylor’s Gift Foundation in 2010 after losing their daughter, Taylor, in a tragic skiing accident in Beaver Creek, Colorado. In 2021, Taylor’s Gift Foundation launched its grief support initiative. The nonprofit has partnered with multiple organ procurement organizations nationwide, so donor families can access the emotional and grief support they need to cope with their devastating losses.
“I look forward to helping the Taylor’s Gift family with the resources it needs to support its mission, grow its reach, support families who face the tragic loss of a loved one, and inspire others to decide to outlive themselves by registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor,” Anderson said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
