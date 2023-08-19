Taylor's executive director.jpeg

Paige Anderson named new executive director of Taylor’s Gift Foundation. 

 Courtesy of Taylor's Gift Foundation

Coppell-based nonprofit Taylor’s Gift Foundation announced that Paige Anderson will step in as the organization’s new executive director.

Anderson joins Taylor’s Gift Foundation with 20 years of nonprofit experience. She has served in a variety of positions, including being the executive director for Keep Mesquite Beautiful and as the volunteer program manager for the city of Mesquite. Anderson most recently led Dallas County’s Medical Reserve Corps volunteer efforts for public health emergency response.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

