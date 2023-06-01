Coppell-based UWorld, a leading provider of online learning tools for high-stakes exams, has awarded $150,000 in grants to 10 non-profit organizations in North Texas to support educational initiatives and uplift local communities.

The annual grants are part of UWorld Cares, a company-wide commitment to drive success in education by investing in the communities it serves. The funds will be directed towards organizations offering programs focused on middle and high school education, STEM initiatives, and financial literacy for underserved and underrepresented students.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments