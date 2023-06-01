Coppell-based UWorld, a leading provider of online learning tools for high-stakes exams, has awarded $150,000 in grants to 10 non-profit organizations in North Texas to support educational initiatives and uplift local communities.
The annual grants are part of UWorld Cares, a company-wide commitment to drive success in education by investing in the communities it serves. The funds will be directed towards organizations offering programs focused on middle and high school education, STEM initiatives, and financial literacy for underserved and underrepresented students.
The grant recipients have each received funding to supplement and enhance their existing programs in after-school education, entrepreneurship, STEM education, financial literacy, and philanthropy. The following organizations are among the winners: After-School All Stars, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region, Communities In Schools of Greater Tarrant County, Dallas Afterschool, Education Opens Doors, Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail, Junior Achievement of Dallas, and Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship.
"UWorld is proud to support these innovative nonprofits in Dallas and Tarrant counties,” said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., UWorld’s founder and CEO. “Together, we will continue to pursue our mission of helping as many people as possible to achieve their academic and professional dreams."
UWorld Cares focuses on partnering with community organizations to expand and improve educational programs, creating stronger pathways to higher education, addressing skills gaps in the workforce, and removing barriers to higher education. This initiative represents an extension of the company's ongoing philanthropic efforts, with a focus on three pillars of charitable giving: community grants, employee giving, and employee volunteerism.
Since 2020, UWorld has made a significant impact through its philanthropic endeavors. The company has granted over $5.6 million in product scholarships to aspiring accountants, lawyers, and graduate school students. UWorld has also donated more than $5 million in renewed access and subscription extensions to users affected by COVID-19 exam delays and the Ukraine war.
In 2022, UWorld Cares, through employee donations and matching gifts, contributed $50,000 to over 70 organizations across the country. Employees also actively participated in campaigns responding to global events. The company provided more than $180,000 in product scholarships to citizens of Ukraine, while employees donated over $10,000 to support humanitarian efforts. Most recently, employees donated over $7,000, which UWorld matched, to aid in recovery and humanitarian efforts following devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.