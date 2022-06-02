Coppell residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on Coppell’s crime control and prevention this coming August and November.
The city will hold a public hearing and adoption of its crime prevention programs in August. An election will be held in November to determine if residents want to continue using sales tax revenues to fund safety programs in neighborhoods and schools, as well as using enhanced, regional dispatch services. If residents vote against using sales tax dollars, which Budgeting officer Tamara Smith said is different from property taxes, in that the tax burden does not solely fall on residents, then crime prevention programs will be funded through the city’s general fund balance.
Smith said the crime control and prevention district’s estimated revenue next fiscal year is $3.6 million, and estimated expenditures are expected to fall around $3.1 million. Primary expenditures include additional personnel for around $967,000, services and safety programs, costing around $ 1.9 million and vehicle fleet replacement for school resource officers for around $175,000.
Its proposed fund balance is $12.5 million and is expected to see a $540,019 increase by the end of fiscal year 2022-23.
Adoption for the crime control and prevention budget is slated for August this year.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
