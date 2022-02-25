The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas celebrated the newly renovated Coppell Family YMCA with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Friday at 146 Town Center Blvd.
Members of Coppell's Chamber of Commerce, elected officials, YMCA staff and community members attended the open house event.
The ribbon cutting will took place form 11:30am to noon with the open house and community fair taking place between 11:00am – 1:00pm.
The Coppell Family YMCA recently renovated its weight room, Group Ex studio, the cycle studio by adding a state of the art media screen and sound, a functional fitness area, and a cardio room.
In addition to the renovations, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas recently relocated its local headquarters with 47 employees from Downtown Dallas and Irving to the Coppell branch. The association office oversees operations and childcare services at the 16 branches and 2 camps located in Dallas, Collin, Ellis, Palo Pinto and Rockwall counties.
