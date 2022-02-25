Coppell_YMCA.wh.02.25.22_04

YMCA CEO Curt Hazelbaker cuts the ribbon on Friday celebrating renovations made at the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

 Winston Henvey

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas celebrated the newly renovated Coppell Family YMCA with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Friday at 146 Town Center Blvd.

Members of Coppell's Chamber of Commerce, elected officials, YMCA staff  and community members attended the open house event.

The ribbon cutting will took place form 11:30am to noon with the open house and community fair taking place between 11:00am – 1:00pm.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, community members toured the facility to see the new spaces added to YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

The Coppell Family YMCA recently renovated its weight room, Group Ex studio, the cycle studio by adding a state of the art media screen and sound, a functional fitness area, and a cardio room. 

Improvements to YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas include a new spin room, centralized childcare offices and more workout spaces.

In addition to the renovations, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas recently relocated its local headquarters with 47 employees from Downtown Dallas and Irving to the Coppell branch. The association office oversees operations and childcare services at the 16 branches and 2 camps located in Dallas, Collin, Ellis, Palo Pinto and Rockwall counties.

Community members and those who assisted in the YMCA's renovations wrote sentiments of congratulations and signed the cut ribbon after the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday
Mayor Wes Mays talks about the importance of YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas to the community and the opportunities that the renovations will bring a the YMCA Ribbon cutting event on Friday.
Willie Lees, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas' Executive Director, closes the comments portion of the YMCA renovations ribbon cutting by talking about the history of Coppell's YMCA and the importance of the new renovations.
