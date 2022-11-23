S. Belt Line reconstruction update

Phase 2 of the S. Belt Line reconstruction is underway, which includes utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep over the course of this week and next. For more updates on the S. Belt Line reconstruction, visit www.cooppelltx.gov/beltline.com.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

