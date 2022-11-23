Phase 2 of the S. Belt Line reconstruction is underway, which includes utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep over the course of this week and next. For more updates on the S. Belt Line reconstruction, visit www.cooppelltx.gov/beltline.com.
Andrew Brown Park West Trail closed
Construction on a section of Andrew Brown Park West trail at Denton Tap Road began the week of Nov. 21, with construction expected to last approximately six to eight weeks, weather permitting. Crews will insert gabion baskets, small structures made of metal and rock, at the base of Denton Creek to minimize erosion. The construction is necessary to prevent further erosion of the creek and to minimize the risk of flooding downstream. Construction will close the section of trail that follows Denton Creek underneath Denton Tap Road and park uses should follow all detour signs throughout the park.
Small Business Saturday
The City of Coppell encourages all residents to shop small and started Small Business Saturday to have the community make the commitment to support local retailers. When community members shop locally, a portion of the sales tax collected is returned to the City of Coppell, which allows the city to fund multiple programs and amenities that can be enjoyed by the community at large.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
