Show your support for the businesses along S Belt Line Road by joining the City of Coppell for a game of bingo, and community members could win a prize. Visit the local businesses listed on the bingo card and make a purchase. Once you’ve made a purchase at five businesses in a row on the bingo card, bring your receipts to Community Development at the Town Center Annex, 265 Parkway Boulevard, to be entered for a grand prize valued at $200. The grand prize winner will be able to select gift card/cards of their choice from Coppell businesses with a total value of $200. A link to the bingo card is available on the City of Coppell’s website.
Ribbon cutting for Prime MD Geriatrics
There is a ribbon cutting scheduled for Prime MD Geriatrics on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting is hosted by the Coppell Chamber of Commerce.
S. Belt Line reconstruction continues
Phase two of S. Belt Line Reconstruction is officially underway. This will include utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep over the course of the next few weeks. For more S. Belt Line reconstruction updates, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
