Show your support for the businesses along S Belt Line Road by joining the City of Coppell for a game of bingo, and community members could win a prize. Visit the local businesses listed on the bingo card and make a purchase. Once you’ve made a purchase at five businesses in a row on the bingo card, bring your receipts to Community Development at the Town Center Annex, 265 Parkway Boulevard, to be entered for a grand prize valued at $200. The grand prize winner will be able to select gift card/cards of their choice from Coppell businesses with a total value of $200. A link to the bingo card is available on the City of Coppell’s website.

Ribbon cutting for Prime MD Geriatrics

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

