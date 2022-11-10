S. Belt Line Reconstruction Update

Crews wrapped up phase one of the S. Belt Line reconstruction project and moved on to phase two, which involved a traffic switch on Monday, Nov. 7. Traffic is now diverted from the northbound lanes to the newly completed southbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic. Northbound lanes will be closed. For more S. Belt Line Reconstruction updates, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

