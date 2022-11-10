Crews wrapped up phase one of the S. Belt Line reconstruction project and moved on to phase two, which involved a traffic switch on Monday, Nov. 7. Traffic is now diverted from the northbound lanes to the newly completed southbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic. Northbound lanes will be closed. For more S. Belt Line Reconstruction updates, visitcoppelltx.gov/beltline.
Holiday parade applications open
Applications are now open for theHoliday Parade & Tree Lighting. The holiday lighted parade features beautifully decorated floats built by local groups and businesses, all with twinkling holiday lights. Watch for the top three “Best Decorated” floats and pick your favorites as they go by. The parade will travel north on Samuel Blvd. to Parkway Blvd., then west to Andrew Brown Park East. Round up your organization, business, or friends andregister your parade entry today. There is no charge to enter, however, all organizations must register by 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 and have a representative at the mandatory parade meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28. The parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Holiday lights and display contest
For the month of December, Coppell residents and businesses are encouraged to show off their holiday spirit by participating in the holiday lights and display contest.Registration is open now through Monday, Nov. 28. Displays must be up by Friday, Dec. 2. Winners will be selected for three categories, including the Clark Griswold Award (brightest/most lights), Buddy the Elf Holiday Cheer Award, and Cindy Lou Who Citizen’s Choice Award. Registration can be completed through thecity of Coppell’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
