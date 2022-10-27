The City of Coppell has a business rent and mortgage assistance grant program to help small businesses in the area that have endured financial distress due to COVID-19. All eligible businesses in Coppell, as defined by the Small Business Administration, can apply for the grant program to receive up to $10,000.
S. Belt Line Reconstruction Update
Utility improvements were under way last week, with roadway excavation and subgrade prep in the works for this week. A concrete pour was scheduled for Thursday and the road is coming along nicely. For more information on the S. Belt Line Reconstruction update, visit www.coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Ribbon cutting for The Vitamin Bridge
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of The Vitamin Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. The business serves as a way to help mothers with nutritional information before their baby is born. It is located at 500 S. Denton Tap Suite 200 in Coppell.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.