Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
CBAS At A Glance
Coppell ISD released its first Community Based Accountability (CBAS) online dashboard and “CBAS At A Glance” brochure on Thursday, Sept. 15. The CBAS dashboard includes data from the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years focusing on three pillars. The three pillars are Student Learning and Progress, Professional Learning and Quality Staff, and Safety and Well-Being. Along with these three pillars for the 2022-2023 school year, CISD will also focus on Engaged and Well-Rounded Students and the Fiscal and Operational Systems.
Board or Commission Applications
This is the final week to apply to serve on a Board or Commission for the City of Coppell. Applications for one of the City of Coppell’s Boards or Commissions will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 7 and must be completed before this deadline to be considered. For more information on how to apply, go towww.coppelltx.gov/boards.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
