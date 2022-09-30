Disaster loans available

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

