The Coppell Chamber of Commerceannouncedthat The Sound at Cypress Waters is hosting a Sensory Sensitive Celebration, a new Independence Day experience.
On July 3, The Sound will be replacing fireworks with a laser light show to celebrate the country’s independence. This event has been created to keep individuals with sensory sensitivities in mind. These individuals may be:
- Individuals who experience all spectrums of autism or a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication, individuals who suffer from an aversion to loud noises, including veteransandfamilies who own pets that are typically affected by loud noises.
Residents can join from 6 - 10 PM for the laser light show, Windy City concert, picnics, Creature Teacher, Hollywood Feed cooling station, face painting and more at Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration at The Sound.
Coppell ISD Expo
Events are coming down the pike to highlight local organizations and reach hundreds of educators, school staff and administrators Coppell ISD's New Teachers and Employees Luncheon and Expoon Aug.9, sponsored by Core Physical Medicine and Legacy ER & Urgent Care and the Universal Academy New Employee Breakfaston Aug.11, sponsored by Core Physical Medicine.
Businesses Offline debut
The Coppell Chamber ofCommerce isdebuting its Business Offline monthly networking event on July 21 at Corky's Gaming Bistro. Members can enjoy complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres while meeting with the business leaders in our community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
