The City of Coppell announced the fourth annual Grad-venger hunt in honor of graduating seniors who call Coppell home. Facilitated by the City of Coppell Community Development Department to recognize this momentous milestone, graduating seniors and their families are encouraged to hunt for their name on signs found at local businesses throughout Coppell.

The first Grad-venger hunt began in 2020, amidst a global pandemic, to honor graduating seniors during a time of virtual learning, social distancing, and limited social gatherings. This has now become a tradition for the Coppell community to celebrate their graduating seniors.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

