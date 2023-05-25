The City of Coppell announced the fourth annual Grad-venger hunt in honor of graduating seniors who call Coppell home. Facilitated by the City of Coppell Community Development Department to recognize this momentous milestone, graduating seniors and their families are encouraged to hunt for their name on signs found at local businesses throughout Coppell.
The first Grad-venger hunt began in 2020, amidst a global pandemic, to honor graduating seniors during a time of virtual learning, social distancing, and limited social gatherings. This has now become a tradition for the Coppell community to celebrate their graduating seniors.
Signs will be displayed at participating Coppell businesses through Friday, June 2. Twenty-four names are listed in alphabetical order on each sign. Coppell High School students can be found on blue signs, New Tech students on red signs, Victory Place students on green signs, and all others, including Lewisville ISD, private school, and homeschool students, are on purple signs. To find a list of participating businesses, visit coppelltx.gov/grads.
Elm Fork Pavillion
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and open house on May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. for Trinity River Kayak’s new Elm Fork pavilion. There were games, food, and more at the new pavilion located at 1601 E. Sandy Lake Rd. Coppell, TX 75019.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
