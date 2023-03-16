In early March, a delegation made up of members of the Coppell city council, school district, and board of directors of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce traveled to Austin to privately meet with those who represent the district in the Texas House and Senate. City staff who attended were able to share their concerns and learn more about how the district works at the state level.
Indoor pool hours update
Beginning on Monday, March 20, The CORE’s indoor pool hours will be adjusted to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. All other hours will remain unchanged. If you’re interested in getting The CORE’s Monday and Wednesday hours back to normal, consider joining The CORE’s lifeguard team. Year-round and seasonal positions are currently open and to learn more information, visit www.coppelltx.gov.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
