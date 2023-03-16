In early March, a delegation made up of members of the Coppell city council, school district, and board of directors of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce traveled to Austin to privately meet with those who represent the district in the Texas House and Senate. City staff who attended were able to share their concerns and learn more about how the district works at the state level.

