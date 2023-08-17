DFW Airport runway rehabilitation project under way
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport fully closed Runway 17R/35L for extensive rehabilitation work on Aug. 15, 2023, which will continue until early summer 2024. This closure may affect air traffic and air traffic noise over Coppell.
Runway 17R/35L is the third runway to be rehabilitated as part of DFW Airport’s 10-year Infrastructure Rehabilitation program to address runways and taxiways that will need significant rehabilitation work. The 13,400 foot runway was built in 1974, and after 48 years, is in critical need of rehabilitation. Runway 17R/35L is DFW’s primary east-side departure runway handling approximately 50% of DFW’s daily departures.
To reduce impacts on the local communities and airfield operations, DFW is phasing the project in such a way as to keep the runway operational as long as possible, limiting the overall operational impacts during peak operating months.
Phase 1 began in Jan. 2023 which involved other airfield surfaces, while the runway remains open to air traffic.
Phase 2 will be the most significant change for the surrounding communities and includes the full closure of Runway 17R/35L from Aug. 15, 2023, through early summer 2024. This is to accommodate the complete rehabilitation of this runway, which also includes northeast and southeast holding pads replacement, replacement of runway electrical as well as reconstruction of shoulders, blast pads, and drainage. Finally, the runway will be resurfaced with a hot mix asphalt overlay
Phase 3 from summer to fall 2024 will involve a partial closure of the runway on the southern end. The runway will be reopened and available for air traffic, though it may not operate at full capacity.
Phase 4 will commence in fall 2024 to complete the project, while the runway remains open to air traffic.
Citizens with inquiries or comments should contact DFW Airport by email at dfwnoise@dfwairport.com, or on the Noise Complaint Hotline, at 972-973-3192.
Woven Health offering free health clinics for adults in August
Woven Health is holding free pop-up clinics for adults from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Life Safety Park, located at 820 S Coppell Rd on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30. In addition, Coppell residents can call 972-484-8444 to book a free medical appointment at Woven’s Farmers Branch or Carrollton locations any day, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will get free medical appointments, labs, access to providers, women’s health, dietitian and behavioral health and more.
