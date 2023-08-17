735d0c24-8db4-4068-cbc5-a26f5939fd63.png

DFW Airport runway rehabilitation project

 

DFW Airport runway rehabilitation project under way

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport fully closed Runway 17R/35L for extensive rehabilitation work on Aug. 15, 2023, which will continue until early summer 2024. This closure may affect air traffic and air traffic noise over Coppell.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

