The Coppell Chamber of Commerce will host a “State of the Economy” luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 8. The event will include speaker Christopher Slijk, an associate economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
As a member of the Research Department’s regional group, Slijk’s work focuses on economic growth in Texas and the Eleventh Federal Reserve District. He coordinates the production and written releases of the Dallas Fed’s Texas Service Sector and Retail Outlook Surveys. He also produces articles for various bank publications and academic journals. His background includes work in time-series forecasting, real-time data analysis and regional economic development.
Slijk is a Certified Business Economist by the National Association of Business Economics. He has a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University.
Bakery opening in Coppell
Ecclesia Bakery, a Carrollton-based bakery specializing in cakes and pastries, is in the process of opening a second location in Coppell at 804 S. MacArthur. It is unknown when it will open.
Coppell ISD New Employee Expo on Tuesday
The Coppell ISD New Employee Expo, hosted in conjunction with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Coppell High School.
A community favorite, according to the chamber, the event celebrates and supports educators through a variety of opportunities available to highlight local organizations and businesses.
This year, host sponsors, partners in education, and luncheon expo booth sponsors will interact with new Coppell ISD teachers and employees by having a vendor table at the expo. Sponsors are still asked to contribute a small gift item for the teachers and employees.
All proceeds benefit the Coppell Community Development Foundation College Scholarship Fund awarded to high school students.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
