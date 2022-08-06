State of the Economy luncheon

The Coppell Chamber of Commerce will host a “State of the Economy” luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 8. The event will include speaker Christopher Slijk, an associate economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

