Join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Clarity Windows on Thursday, May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The storefront is located at 800 Freeport Pkwy Ste. 150 Coppell, TX 75019.

Firehouse Subs opens in Coppell

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments