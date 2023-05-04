Join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Clarity Windows on Thursday, May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The storefront is located at 800 Freeport Pkwy Ste. 150 Coppell, TX 75019.
Firehouse Subs opens in Coppell
Firehouse Subs franchisees Ryan Franklin, Mario Ochoa, Brad Grove, Michael Davies and Neno Mironti announced the opening of their new Coppell Denton Tap restaurant at 150 S. Denton Tap Road in Suite 111. The business owner quintuplet are giving back through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $1.2 million to first responders and public safety organizations in greater Dallas.
This restaurant boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring a Coppell fire truck and firefighter and cowboy with his horse walking toward a local pavilion. The Coppell Denton Tap Firehouse Subs restaurant opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.