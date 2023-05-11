The Leadership Coppell program is designed to inspire, grow, and unite high quality leadership in the community. The primary objective achieved through Leadership Coppell is to identify and foster new and potential Coppell leaders through a dynamic, hands on, 10-month intensive program that instills the requisite knowledge and understanding of the many facets of community life and leadership.

The program runs from August through May and classes meet the third Friday each month, except December and March. These dates are moved due to holiday and spring break. The application deadline is May 31 and more information can be found on the Coppell Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

