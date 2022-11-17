S. Belt Line reconstruction update

Crews have wrapped up Phase 1 of S. Belt Line Reconstruction and the traffic switch to the southbound lanes is complete and Phase 2 has begun. For more S. Belt Line Reconstruction updates, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

