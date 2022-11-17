Crews have wrapped up Phase 1 of S. Belt Line Reconstruction and the traffic switch to the southbound lanes is complete and Phase 2 has begun. For more S. Belt Line Reconstruction updates, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Conducting business with the City of Coppell
The City of Coppell works with a variety of vendors to obtain materials and services necessary to maintain operations and the high quality of life in Coppell. All purchases are made through a competitive bid process. Bids are awarded to the lowest responsible bidder or to the bidder who provides the goods or services at the best value to the city. Vendors interested in doing business with the city should register with BidSync (also known as Periscope S2G) for notification and receipt of electronic bids. There is no cost to register.
For more information, please visit the City of Coppell’s Procurement Services page and click on the "How to Conduct Business with the City of Coppell" link at the bottom of the page.
McLaren grand opening
McLaren Automotive celebrated its private grand opening event of its new headquarters for McLaren, Americas on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event featured a line-up of privately-owned McLarens and a tour of the new 31,000 square-foot facility. McLaren Americas is located at 1405 S. Beltline Road, Coppell.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.