Metrocrest Services will be hosting a housewarming party and joint chamber of commerce ribbon cutting ceremony.

The event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 12. The event will be held at Metrocrest Services’ new location at 1145 N. Josey Lane in Carrollton.


