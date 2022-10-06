Park Place Dealerships is giving away a total of $100,000 before the end of the year to deserving non-profits who are serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 350 charities applied in 2021, with 24 receiving a grant. For charities interested in applying for a 2022 grant, they must apply by midnight Oct. 23, 2022. 

Ribbon cutting for Ace Handyman Services

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments