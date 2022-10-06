Park Place Dealerships is giving away a total of $100,000 before the end of the year to deserving non-profits who are serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 350 charities applied in 2021, with 24 receiving a grant. For charities interested in applying for a 2022 grant, they must apply by midnight Oct. 23, 2022.
Ribbon cutting for Ace Handyman Services
There will be a ribbon cutting for Ace Handyman Services located at the Coppell Chamber Commerce starting at 11:30 a.m. Ace Handyman Services is locally owned and operated and provides a wide range of services for people in the county. For more information, visit the Coppell Chamber of Commerce’s website.
Growth Group Networking
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce is hosting its weekly Growth Group Networking on Wednesday, Oct. 12, starting at 11:30 a.m. Attendees are able to showcase their business through lively conversation and helping to build personal and professional relationships with other members. The group meets at JC’s Burger Bar and for more information, contact Laila Moore at laila@coppellchamber.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.