VariSpace, an office space rental agency with two other locations in Southlake and Las Colinas, will begin renting units at its new Coppell facility located at 450 North Freeport Parkway.
The facility will offer spaces on three stories along 167,000 rentable square feet.
‘Andy Brown Eats’
Food trucks will convene at Andrew Brown Park East for the last time this summer on Aug. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This will be the fourth and final installment of Coppell Parks and Recreation’s “Andy Brown Eats” series, which previously featured food trucks from Mi Cocina, Dickey’s BBQ and F&F Express.
The vendor selected for Aug. 25 is Cajun on the Go.
Farmers market scheduled
The Coppell Farmers Market returns to the Old Town Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 20, continuing its weekly operations through the end of summer.
The Coppell Women's Alliance, a program of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce, will host its next "A Conversation with Success" luncheon with Holly Caplan, confidence coach and dream strategist, on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Aloft hotel.
Caplan began her career in the medical device industry in 1997. She quickly began to excel and outperform many men around her. Not long after, she was faced with the reality that membership inside the boys club would be an uphill battle – a battle to preserve personal and professional identity. She eventually decided to completely opt-out and left corporate America for good to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams.
Fueled with the passion and knowledge she gained from her experiences, she helps other women by coaching them to build their new abundant life and business ventures.
