CISD Seeks Community Input on ESSER Funding

During a public hearing on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Vonita White Administration Building, Coppell ISD is seeking feedback from all district and community stakeholders to help determine how the district should best use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds known as (ESSER) to address unfinished learning and COVID-19 recovery.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

