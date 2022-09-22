During a public hearing on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Vonita White Administration Building, Coppell ISD is seeking feedback from all district and community stakeholders to help determine how the district should best use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds known as (ESSER) to address unfinished learning and COVID-19 recovery.
S. Belt Line Reconstruction Update
The new S. Belt Line Rd. is shaping up as crews continue working on roadway excavation, utility improvements and subgrade preparation. There is also a planned concrete pour in the middle of next week. Check out the project scope and progress at coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Public hearing for Coppell ISD
There will be a public hearing that the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees will hold regarding the petition to detach and annex Lewisville ISD territory into Coppell ISD. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 with the Board of Trustees in the Board Room of the Vonita White Administration Building.
Stormwater Fee Increase Shown on October Utility Bills
Coppell residential and commercial properties will see an increase in the monthly stormwater fee reflected on their Oct. utility bills. This increase will go into effect Oct. 1, 2022. The stormwater fee for residential properties will increase from $3 to $4 per month and fees for commercial properties will be anywhere from $9 to $1,012.50 monthly based on square footage of impervious (hard, nonporous) surface, such as parking lots and driveways. For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 972-304-3679.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.