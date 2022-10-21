Join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. Coppell is celebrating the opening of The Vitamin Bridge, a business that helps mothers with nutrition information before their baby is born. The store will be located at 500 S. Denton Tap Suite 200 Coppell, TX 75019.
Ribbon cutting for Caddo Office Reimagined
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the grand opening of Caddo Office Reimagined - Flower Mound, which will serve the Coppell community in offering office spaces for rent. There was a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. and the office spaces are located at 2201 Spinks Rd. Flower Mound, TX 75022.
S. Belt Line Reconstruction Update
Crews continue to make steady progress on the S. Belt Line construction. There was more subgrade preparation and roadway excavation last week and utility improvements paused on Friday, Oct. 14 for an expected concrete pour. For more information on the reconstruction, visit www.coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
