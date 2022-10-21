Ribbon cutting for The Vitamin Bridge

Join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. Coppell is celebrating the opening of The Vitamin Bridge, a business that helps mothers with nutrition information before their baby is born. The store will be located at 500 S. Denton Tap Suite 200 Coppell, TX 75019.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

