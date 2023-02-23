Ribbon cutting for Fellowship Coffee & Tea

Join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Fellowship Coffee & Tea on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. The new business will be located at 833 S Denton Tap Rd. Coppell, TX 75019.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments