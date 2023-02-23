Join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Fellowship Coffee & Tea on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. The new business will be located at 833 S Denton Tap Rd. Coppell, TX 75019.
S. Belt Line reconstruction update
Week by week, construction crews inch closer and closer to the completion of S. Belt Line reconstruction. Crews press on with utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep. For more S. Belt Line Reconstruction updates, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Mockingbird Lane closure
DART crews will be performing work on the railroad crossing at Mockingbird Lane and S. Belt Line Road.
Beginning on Monday, Feb. 27, the southbound lane of Mockingbird Lane will be closed. Southbound traffic will be detoured around the construction zone. Once work on the southbound side is completed, crews will close the northbound lane. Northbound traffic will be detoured around the construction zone. While the City of Coppell is not a participant in the transit system, DART is constructing a Silver Line station in neighboring Cypress Waters.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
