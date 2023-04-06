Coppell business briefs 49.jpeg

Atmos Energy’s Coordinating Manager of Public Affairs Jan Rugg presented the check to the Education Foundation, CHS Eco Club students, and district staff on March 28.

 Coppell ISD

Set for Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Coppell Arts Center, the annual State of Education Breakfast serves as a public forum for business leaders to learn about Coppell’s local schools.

Students from Coppell High School's arts and athletic departments will provide entertainment, and Dallas College will have art on display.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

