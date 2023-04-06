Set for Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Coppell Arts Center, the annual State of Education Breakfast serves as a public forum for business leaders to learn about Coppell’s local schools.
Students from Coppell High School's arts and athletic departments will provide entertainment, and Dallas College will have art on display.
Dr. Brad Hunt, Superintendent of Coppell ISD, and Dr. Christa Slejko, President of Dallas College North Lake, will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer period from the audience. For more information, visit http://coppellchamber.org.
Atmos Energy donates $15,000 for school gardens
Atmos Energy Corporation recently donated $15,000 to the Coppell ISD Education Foundation to help support school gardens in CISD. Atmos Energy’s Coordinating Manager of Public Affairs Jan Rugg presented the check to the Education Foundation, CHS Eco Club students, and district staff on March 28.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
