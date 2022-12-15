The City of Coppell’s Finance Department is in charge of developing and presenting an annual budget and financial report, maintaining an AAA bond rating, and more. Much of what the department does involves engaging with residents and strategizing with other departments to outline the best approach to achieve community goals. To better reflect the team’s full array of services and to better align with the city of Coppell’s culture, the department decided to usher in the 2022-2023 fiscal year with a new name: Strategic Financial Engagement.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

