The City of Coppell’s Finance Department is in charge of developing and presenting an annual budget and financial report, maintaining an AAA bond rating, and more. Much of what the department does involves engaging with residents and strategizing with other departments to outline the best approach to achieve community goals. To better reflect the team’s full array of services and to better align with the city of Coppell’s culture, the department decided to usher in the 2022-2023 fiscal year with a new name: Strategic Financial Engagement.
S. Belt Line reconstruction update
The S. Belt Line construction project continues to make steady progress. Crews are working on utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade preparation this week. For more S. Belt Line reconstruction updates, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Library closures
The Cozby Library and Community Commons will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. More information on closures for other departments for Christmas have yet to be released.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
