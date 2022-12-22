As the holiday shopping season reaches its peak, the City of Coppell is encouraging residents to support local businesses through the Twelve Days of Coppell holiday shopping campaign.
To participate, pick up a playing card at city facilities. Each card contains a total of 15 clues that will lead participants to a variety of local stores, restaurants, and boutiques. Participants should solve the clues and take the action described. Once at least 12 clues have been solved, bring your receipts/proof of action to the Coppell Town Center Annex, 265 Parkway Blvd., or submit them via email to be entered into a drawing for a prize.
S. Belt Line reconstruction update
Utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep continued last week on the S. Belt Line Reconstruction project. The project is another week closer to a beautiful, smooth main thoroughfare. The City of Coppell thanks the community for its patience and to seek an alternate route during this process. For more S. Belt Line Reconstruction updates, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Winter weather preparedness
The City of Coppell is asking its residents to be sure they are ready for winter. To be prepared, insulate any exposed pipes, seal doors and windows, and sign up for emergency notification methods through the city. As temperatures start getting lower, it’s the time to start preparing yourself and your home for ice, snow, and freezing conditions.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.