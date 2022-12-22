As the holiday shopping season reaches its peak, the City of Coppell is encouraging residents to support local businesses through the Twelve Days of Coppell holiday shopping campaign. 

To participate, pick up a playing card at city facilities. Each card contains a total of 15 clues that will lead participants to a variety of local stores, restaurants, and boutiques. Participants should solve the clues and take the action described. Once at least 12 clues have been solved, bring your receipts/proof of action to the Coppell Town Center Annex, 265 Parkway Blvd., or submit them via email to be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

