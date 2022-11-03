CONSTRUCTION

The southbound side of the S. Belt Line construction project is almost done and the city of Coppell will be transitioning to the northside on Monday, Nov. 7. Since the first phase of the project is almost complete, it will be time to move on to Phase 2. More information on Phase 2 and other updates can be found at www.coppelltx.gov/beltline.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

