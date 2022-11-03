The southbound side of the S. Belt Line construction project is almost done and the city of Coppell will be transitioning to the northside on Monday, Nov. 7. Since the first phase of the project is almost complete, it will be time to move on to Phase 2. More information on Phase 2 and other updates can be found at www.coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Allies in Community Ambassadors presentation
Join Allies in Community Ambassadors for a presentation and interactive discussion about allyship on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Learn what being an ally means, why it is important and how it applies to you in everyday life. Discover things you are already doing to support the Allies in Community mission and how to build upon those to help create a more connected and inclusive Coppell. Space is limited and registration is required.
Veterans Celebration Week
Join the Coppell Chamber of Commerce as it celebrates Veterans Celebration Week from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11. Last year, the chamber honored 200 Coppell veterans with a direct visit from one of the chamber staff or ambassadors and presented a thank you card and plaque. The chamber is hoping to honor more veterans this year.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
